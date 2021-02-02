OPEN APP
UK Covid-19 variant present in 82 countries, South African strain in 39: WHO
View of a Covid-19 antigen test. (AFP)
View of a Covid-19 antigen test. (AFP)

UK Covid-19 variant present in 82 countries, South African strain in 39: WHO

Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 05:57 AM IST ANI

The Brazilian strain of coronavirus has spread to nine countries, Maria Van Kerkhove added

Geneva: The UK COVID-19 variant has now spread to 82 countries and the South African strain to nearly 40, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"The variant of concern that was identified first in the United Kingdom... [has been] identified in 82 countries," Van Kerkhove said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual discussion. "The variant that was identified in South Africa has been identified in 39 countries."

The Brazilian strain of COVID-19 has spread to nine countries, Van Kerkhove added.

Earlier, the United States confirmed it has detected 471 variant cases of COVID-19. The US confirmed 467 cases of the UK variant, three of the South African strain, and one case of the Brazilian variant.

