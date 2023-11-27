UK records first human case of H1N2 pig virus
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the case was detected as part of routine national flu surveillance and the source of infection was not known.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Monday informed that Britain recorded its first human case of H1N2 virus or the pig virus. The H1N2 virus is currently circulating in pigs, and that the individual concerned had experienced a mild illness and fully recovered.
