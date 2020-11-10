UK govt orders health service to be ready for covid vaccine by next month

The British government has asked the National Health Service to be ready to deploy any COVID vaccine from the start of December, the health minister said on Tuesday. Matt Hancock told Sky News that there were many hurdles still to clear and the government would not deploy the shot until it was confident in its clinical safety.

The development comes after preliminary results showed the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90% of symptomatic infections. The UK has pre-ordered millions of doses of prospective vaccines.

The US and Europe are in line to get the first doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine after a partnership between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE delivered dazzling preliminary results in a large patient trial.

Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic ocean are working to speed a review of the shot’s safety and effectiveness after the data showed it prevented more than 90% of infections. Monday’s release placed the two drugmakers firmly in the lead of the vaccine race, ahead of Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc.

If the results hold up, they will leave Pfizer and BioNTech with commitments to supply hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine to competing customers battling a virus resurgence and eager to start vaccination campaigns as soon as possible.

The companies have signed advance purchase agreements for 100 million doses with the US and double that with the European Union, with options for more.

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock told BBC in another interview.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Britons to keep following coronavirus restrictions despite early indications of a vaccine breakthrough, saying it is “very, very early days."

In a televised press conference on Monday, he said while the world has “cleared one significant hurdle," there are several more to go before a vaccine can be rolled out for the population.

England is currently in a partial lockdown, with pubs, bars and non-essential shops forced to close and socializing severely restricted until December 2. Johnson said he hopes the lockdown can then be lifted and the country will be able to return to its localized three-tier approach of curbs. (With Agency Inputs)