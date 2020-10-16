Home >Science >Health >UK health service in talks on rollout of potential covid vaccine from December
UK health service in talks on rollout of potential covid vaccine from December

Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 09:28 AM IST Reuters

The National Health Service (NHS) is in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others around mobilising the rollout of a potential COVID-19 vaccine from December, Pulse website for health professionals reported.

There is optimism around the first cohorts being given a vaccine in December but there is a 50/50 chance of the vaccine being available by that time, Pulse reported, citing a person close to the discussions.

Talks are taking place between NHS England, the BMA and other groups over who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, Pulse reported, citing multiple sources.

The government had proposed in August to allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

There is debate on whether the first people to be vaccinated will be care home patients and their staff, or health care professionals, including general practitioners.

NHS England, BMA and Department for Health and Social Care did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for COVID-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

