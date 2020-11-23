UK says decision on Pfizer covid vaccine in 'shortest time possible'

Britain medicines regulator today said it would aim to make a decision on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate "in the shortest time possible" after receiving additional data about the shot.

"It is our job now to rigorously assess these data and the evidence submitted on the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness," said June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

"As we have received this data through a rolling review, we have already started our analysis and will aim to make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK plans to start rolling out two coronavirus vaccines next month before the program gathers pace in the new year, with a return to “normal" possible in the spring.

Hancock was responding to trial results announced Monday by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc showing their Covid-19 vaccine prevented a majority of people from getting the disease. It followed positive results this month from a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. Both still need to be assessed by the U.K. health regulator before they can be administered to the public.

“If this all goes well in the next couple of weeks, then we are looking at the potential of starting the vaccination program next month for this Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as well as the Pfizer vaccine -- but in all cases the bulk of the rollout will be in the New Year," Hancock told BBC Radio. “We are looking with high confidence now that after Easter things can really start to get back to normal."

The vaccine data adds to the government’s growing optimism that the U.K. is beginning to reverse the tide of the virus after a new wave of infections forced England into a second lockdown this month. Virus cases “are clearly starting to fall," Hancock said, and ministers are discussing how to relax rules to allow families to get together at Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new winter strategy in Parliament on Monday.

