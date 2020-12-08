UK starts covid vaccination, 90-year-old Keenan gets first Pfizer shot

Priority for the coronavirus vaccine will initially be given to front-line staff on the National Health Service (NHS) and the over 80s before being rolled out to other segments of the public. Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. “Today is just the first step in the largest vaccination program this country has ever seen,'' said Simon Stevens, head of England's National Health Service. “It will take some months to complete the work as more vaccine supplies become available ... but if we all stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead, we will be able to look back at this as a decisive turning point in the battle against the virus."