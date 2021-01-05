UK strain of Covid-19: 21 more test positive, India tally rises to 58

Of the 58, the mutated UK strain was detected in eight samples at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, 11 in the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, in one in National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani (near Kolkata), 25 in the National Institute of Virology in Pune, three in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and ten was sequenced in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru.