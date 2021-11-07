1 min read.Updated: 07 Nov 2021, 07:29 PM ISTKylie MacLellan, Reuters
Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
Listen to this article
LONDON :
Britain will start to roll out Merck's molnupiravir COVID-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday.
Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by US-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.