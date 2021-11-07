This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UK to roll out Merck's Covid-19 antiviral drug trial this month: Chief Medical Adviser
1 min read.07:29 PM ISTKylie MacLellan, Reuters
Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
LONDON :
Britain will start to roll out Merck's molnupiravir COVID-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday.
Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by US-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.