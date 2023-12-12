Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: Date, theme, history and significance
Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is observed on December 12 every year. Although, the right to quality health services and financial protection is universal, but half of the world's population still lacks access to essential health services, and almost 25% faces financial hardship due to out-of-pocket health spending, which is a human rights violation.