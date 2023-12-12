Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: Date, theme, history and significance

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is observed on December 12 every year. Although, the right to quality health services and financial protection is universal, but half of the world's population still lacks access to essential health services, and almost 25% faces financial hardship due to out-of-pocket health spending, which is a human rights violation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per WHO, Universal health coverage (UHC) means all people can access a full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial issues. It includes all essential health services, from prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care. Countries need to have robust primary health care (PHC).

Stronger health systems based on primary health care are key to reducing inequities, removing barriers to health services, and preventing, detecting, and responding to health emergencies.

And our goal should be accessible and affordable health services for everyone, everywhere.

Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: Date Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is observed on December 12 every year to stress the need for a healthcare system that provides equitable and good health care along with financial protection to everyone who needs it, near the area where they live.

Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: History On 12 December 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage as an essential priority for international development. In 2017, the UNGA proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) by resolution, making it an official UN-designated day.

Universe Health Coverage Day 2023: Theme The theme for Universal Health Coverage Day 2023 is - "Health For All: Time for Action". This year's theme urges leaders to enact policies that guarantee equitable access to essential health services without financial hardship.

The theme also reminds us that, in a world that continues to experience a growing number of climate-related health threats, now is the time to invest in resilient health systems that will ensure ‘Health For All’. By working across sectors – governments, NGOs, the private sector, and civil society – we can hold our leaders accountable and make universal health coverage a reality by 2030.

Universal Health Coverage Day 2023: Significance Universal Health Coverage Day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage. Each year on December 12, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people worldwide still waiting for health, to call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health and to remind the world that Health for All is a human right and an imperative to create equitable and resilient societies.

"The world is changing in fundamental ways that have profound implications for people’s health and well-being. As countries struggle to emerge from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, they also must confront increasingly complex challenges that threaten humanity’s very existence such as the climate crisis, environmental degradation, unplanned urbanization, new and expanding large-scale conflicts," as per the WHO.

