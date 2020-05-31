Unlock 1.0: Fresh challenges in tackling covid-19

“In phase 1 the risk of coronavirus spread will be very high because when you transit from a lock down state to opening up slippage are many. Religious places particularly and the market places will not be able to adhere to the norms and unknowingly it will spread leading to the community spread," said Arup Mitra, a health economist and Professor of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), Delhi University. “In states with large metro cities the spear will be rampant. But strictly observing the containment zones the pace of spread can be reduced."