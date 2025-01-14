What are the common symptoms of prostate cancer? Trouble in urination, erectile dysfunction, and sudden weight loss. But for a 78-year-old healthy man, it was toothache and swelling in gums.

A septuagenarian was reportedly suffering from pain because of his wobbly lower left pre-molar. Eventually, he decided to visit a dentist and get the tooth removed for a quick fix, reported The Sun.

Lesion detected in jaw He didn't get any relief from pain after tooth removal. In the end, he had to visit the doctor again because of the sudden surge in swelling in his gums. After a CT scan, the dentist discovered a lesion in his jaw and doctor advised further investigation.

After multiple tests, it was confirmed that the lesion was a metastatic prostate cancer, which is a situation where cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

"Prostate cancer, like many other cancers, can metastasize to the jaw," The Sun quoted Dr Andrej Bozic, an oral surgeon at Dentum.

Prostate cancer: What is it? Prostate cancer occurs in the prostate, which is a small gland found in males. According to the mayo Clinic website, the small walnut-shaped gland in males produces seminal fluid required to transport sperm.

Prostate cancer: What are its main symptoms? Normally, prostate cancer does not showcase any signs or symptom in early stages, making it difficult for the person to detect it. If a person is suffering from prostate cancer, then he may see symptoms like trouble in urinating, decreased force in the stream of urine, blood in urine, weight loss, erectile dysfunction, etc.

Prostate cancer: Can toothache or swollen gums be a symptom? According to Dr Andrej Bozic, the jawbone has a rich blood circulation and active bone marrow. Hence, it can be a favourable location for the growth of metastatic cancer cells.

Metastatic prostate cancer in jaw is a rare occurrence, but if it happens then it means that the cancer has spread widely.

According to the doctor, jaw metastases symptoms can be subtle and people may confuse them with dental problems. IT is the main reason why such cases are hard to detect.