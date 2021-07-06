Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unvaccinated at risk as Delta variant displaces alpha variant globally: Apollo Hospitals MD

Unvaccinated at risk as Delta variant displaces alpha variant globally: Apollo Hospitals MD

The Delta variant of coronavirus is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by vaccines as compared to the original strain
11:07 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy tweeted: 'What is important for countries to note is that in unvaccinated populations not taking precautions it's reproductive number may be as high as 8!!!'

India is seeing a decline in fresh cases on a daily basis, but according to an SBI report, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the country next week. Known for its deadly nature, delta and delta plus variant of Covid-19 has lately been grappling not only India but the entire world. The Centre has said that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 can have about 15 to 17 mutations.

Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy took to Twitter and said that within a period of only 2 months the delta variant is displacing the alpha variant globally.

Sharing a report titled 'The unvaccinated are at risk as evolution accelerates the covid-19 pandemic' from The Economist, she further added that is what is important for countries to note is that in unvaccinated populations not taking precautions it's reproductive number may be as high as 8!!!

The Delta variant of coronavirus is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by vaccines as compared to the original strain that came from China's Wuhan, according to a new study, news agency PTI reported.

The study, which was conducted on more than 100 healthcare workers (HCWs) at three centres in India including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here, found that the B.1.617.2 Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-Delta infections (Ct value of 16.5 versus 19) but also generates greater transmission among the fully vaccinated HCWs.

