After India crossed the 1-billion-doses mark in covid-19 vaccinations, the focus has shifted to expanding the share of fully vaccinated population. At present, only one in four Indians has received both the doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. There are variations across states and Union territories (UTs), depending on vaccination coverage and consistency of growth.

The group that tops the list is that of smaller states and UTs—Lakshadweep, Sikkim and Goa—where at least 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among larger states, there are those that have consistently done well, such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, where the share of fully-vaccinated population ranges from 40% to 50%. Then there are states that started on a high note but didn't maintain the pace: Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were once among the top 15 in vaccination coverage, but have since dropped to the bottom 10. This has limited their fully-jabbed population share to 25-35%.

Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which picked up speed only in the last two or three months have fully jabbed just around 25% population, while the bottom group is that of the states with the lowest vaccination coverage overall: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand have fully vaccinated less than 17% of their population. Worryingly, these three account for 29% of India’s population.

A recent study by Public Health England showed that Covishield's efficacy against the Delta variant was 33% with a single dose and 60% with both doses. Full vaccination is key to avoiding another wave.

SE Asian surge

Inoculation efforts have picked up significantly in south east Asia. Philippines, Bangladesh and Indonesia reported the highest growth in vaccination coverage last week among the most populous countries. Earlier this week, the Philippines received nearly 800,000 AstraZeneca doses from Germany and 100,000 Sinovac doses from China. The Filipino government is planning a three-day “National Vaccination Day" drive at the end of November to boost its vaccination effort, with an aim to jab at least 15 million people.

Bangladesh has set up more vaccination centres for school and college students aged 12-17. It aims to vaccinate 40,000 students each day, up from 2,000-2,500 vaccinations at present. Indonesia plans to give a third booster shot after it has vaccinated 50% of the public. Currently, it has completely vaccinated 29% of its population. India has slid down to the sixth place, from last week’s fourth. This week, its coverage grew by only 2.1%.

In focus: Mizoram

Mizoram, the seventh least populated among India’s states and UTs, has the sixth highest caseload in the country. Seven of its 11 districts have test positivity rates of more than 10%. A positivity rate of over 5% is an indicator that the spread is not under control—India’s overall test positivity rate is 1.20% at present and has been less than 2% for the last 47 days.

Serchhip and Champhai districts have positivity rates of 21.2% and 20.2% over the past week, the second and third highest among all districts in the country. Aizawl, the capital district, has reported a positivity rate of 11.1%. It accounts for 57% of the total active case load in the state.

On the brighter side, Mizoram’s weekly cases have been on a decline for the last four weeks. It reported 3,507 cases this week, down 15.4%. Currently, it has 5,939 active cases. It has partially vaccinated 58.7% of its population and fully vaccinated 43% of its population.

9-month low

At 80,876 new infections in the past seven days, India’s weekly caseload has now fallen to its lowest in nine months. The active caseload (139,683) is the lowest in 264 days. Only six states and UTs reported a rise in cases, the worst being Jammu and Kashmir, which reported 840 new infections.

Kerala still accounts for almost three-fifths of the new confirmed cases in the country. Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode are the only districts in India with over 5,000 weekly cases each. Kerala’s 1,929 deaths are 77% of total deaths in the country. A total of 25 states and UTs reported less than 10 deaths over the past seven days, out of which 12 reported none.

The declining numbers threaten to bring in complacency. About 100 million people who have taken their first dose have skipped their second, according to the Union government.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.