The group that tops the list is that of smaller states and UTs—Lakshadweep, Sikkim and Goa—where at least 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among larger states, there are those that have consistently done well, such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, where the share of fully-vaccinated population ranges from 40% to 50%. Then there are states that started on a high note but didn't maintain the pace: Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were once among the top 15 in vaccination coverage, but have since dropped to the bottom 10. This has limited their fully-jabbed population share to 25-35%.

