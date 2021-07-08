UP govt to bear 1.5 crore cost for 31-year-old doctor's lung transplant

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:02 PM ISTPTI
Doctor Sharda Suman of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, whose lungs were damaged after she contracted coronavirus while treating infection patients, will soon undergo a transplant at a Hyderabad hospital
LUCKNOW :
Resident doctor Sharda Suman, whose lungs were damaged after she contracted coronavirus while treating infection patients, will soon undergo a transplant at a Hyderabad hospital.
The Uttar Pradesh government will bear the cost of the procedure, which is ₹1.5 crore.
Suman (31) was posted at the Gynaecology Department of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here when she contracted the infection on April 1.
She is currently on machine support and had delivered a baby girl on May 1, who is healthy, said institute Director Sonia Nityanand.
"Due to coronavirus, lungs of Suman were affected and there is no other option left, except for the transplantation," she said.
Dr Nityanand said the transplantation is done only in some hospitals of Chennai and Hyderabad and when enquired, it's cost is about ₹1.5 crore, which a junior resident cannot afford.
"I met the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) with some doctors on June 29 and informed him about her case. The CM asked to take the matter before an expert committee, which suggested lung transplantation, after which the CM directed to release ₹1.5 crore for her treatment," Dr Nityanand said.
The amount will be transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad, which has accepted to perform the lung transplantation, she said.