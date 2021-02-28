This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, says CM Yogi Adityanath
1 min read.04:32 PM ISTANI
VARANASI :
Uttar Pradesh managed to control the Encephalitis disease by 75% and the fatality rate due to it has reduced by 95% in the past four years, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.
While inaugurating a campaign here to create awareness about communicable diseases, Adityanath said, "In 2017, we started a special vaccination and citizens' awareness programme about Encephalitis. As a result, the state managed to control the disease by 75% and the death rate due to the disease reduced by 95% in the past four years."
"We will fully control the disease in coming years. United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) also supported to make this program a success," he added.
The campaign will formally start from March 1 and will continue till March 31.
Last week, Aditynath launched the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine drive and administered the vaccine drops to children in Lucknow.