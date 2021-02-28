Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, says CM Yogi Adityanath

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST ANI

'In 2017, we started a special vaccination and citizens' awareness programme about Encephalitis. As a result, the state managed to control the disease by 75% and the death rate due to the disease reduced by 95% in the past four years, CM Yogi Adityanath said

VARANASI : Uttar Pradesh managed to control the Encephalitis disease by 75% and the fatality rate due to it has reduced by 95% in the past four years, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

While inaugurating a campaign here to create awareness about communicable diseases, Adityanath said, "In 2017, we started a special vaccination and citizens' awareness programme about Encephalitis. As a result, the state managed to control the disease by 75% and the death rate due to the disease reduced by 95% in the past four years."

"We will fully control the disease in coming years. United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) also supported to make this program a success," he added.

The campaign will formally start from March 1 and will continue till March 31.

Last week, Aditynath launched the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine drive and administered the vaccine drops to children in Lucknow.

