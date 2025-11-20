Subscribe

Upasana Konidela’s ‘egg-freezing’ advice goes viral. But what does it cost — and does it work? Experts explain

Upasana Konidela’s recent remarks on egg freezing as “insurance” for women have sparked debate online. As discussions trend, experts break down what egg freezing actually involves, how much it typically costs in India, and the factors that influence success rates.

Anjali Thakur
Updated20 Nov 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Upasana Konidela: Ram Charan’s wife divides social media again over freezing eggs
Upasana Konidela: Ram Charan’s wife divides social media again over freezing eggs(Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela)

A recent statement by Upasana Konidela — entrepreneur and Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals — has reignited debate around egg freezing in India, particularly its affordability and its growing perception as “insurance” for women planning families later in life.

Speaking at IIT Hyderabad, Konidela described egg freezing as “the biggest insurance for women”, saying the option gives them greater control over marriage, motherhood and financial independence. Her comments, shared widely on social media, drew criticism from doctors and netizens who argued that the procedure is expensive, medically uncertain and often emotionally draining.

Doctors caution: ‘Egg freezing is not a guarantee’

Several medical professionals publicly objected to the idea of treating egg freezing as a universal solution.

UK-based clinician Dr Sunita Sayammagaru wrote that egg freezing cannot be viewed as guaranteed insurance:

“Even if a woman freezes her eggs, there is no certainty this will lead to a successful pregnancy.”

Indian OBGYN Dr Rajesh Parikh echoed the concern, highlighting the financial and emotional toll:

“It’s easy to advise egg freezing when you have crores in the bank. IVF costs lakhs per cycle. Egg freezing costs lakhs upfront plus annual storage fees. Most young women cannot afford even one attempt.”

He also pointed to the psychological strain associated with IVF failures — from repeated injections to rising bills and long-term stress.

What egg freezing actually involves

To understand the process, Mint spoke to Dr Nayana D.H., Consultant – IVF, Aster Whitefield, who explained the procedure, success rates and key considerations.

Egg freezing typically involves:

  • Basic health tests (thyroid, sugar levels, prolactin)
  • AMH test to check ovarian reserve
  • Day-2 or day-3 ultrasound to assess follicle count
  • 10 days of hormonal injections to stimulate multiple eggs
  • Egg retrieval under anaesthesia
  • Freezing and annual storage

Dr Nayana emphasises that the stimulation phase does not “use up future eggs”, noting that IVF only targets the batch of eggs that would naturally die in that cycle.

Ideal age and success rates

According to Dr Nayana:

  • Best results occur when eggs are frozen before age 35
  • Live birth rates average 60% for women under 35
  • Success rates drop to 20–30% for women over 40

She also warns that age is not the only factor: “Some women under 30 may still have low ovarian reserve. Regular cycles getting shorter — for example, from 30 days to 25 — can signal declining reserve.”

How much does egg freezing cost in India?

The cost of egg freezing varies across clinics but typically ranges between:

  • 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh for the procedure
  • 10,000 per year for storage charges

Costs depend on the number of eggs retrieved, medications used and the IVF centre’s pricing.

Dr Nayana strongly recommends financial counselling before deciding:

“Women should understand the upfront cost, annual renewal fees and the fact that this is not a 100% guaranteed method.”

Who should consider egg freezing?

Egg freezing is not recommended for everyone, she says. Instead, it is suitable for: Women delaying pregnancy for personal or professional reasons

  • Those with medical conditions affecting fertility (endometriosis, autoimmune disorders, SLE)
  • Women with family history of premature menopause
  • Cancer patients needing fertility preservation before treatment
  • Emotional considerations

The doctor also stresses the emotional and hormonal impact:

  • Mood swings during the 2-week stimulation period
  • Temporary bloating and heaviness
  • Need for support from a partner or family member
  • The reality that thawed eggs still depend on sperm quality and other unknowns

A conversation gaining visibility — and complexity

Celebrities like Upasana Konidela and Sania Mirza have helped bring fertility preservation into mainstream discussion. But while experts welcome the openness, they caution against oversimplifying a process that is costly, medically complex and not guaranteed.

For many women, the procedure can offer a form of reproductive flexibility — but only when combined with realistic expectations, financial preparedness and medical guidance.

 
 
