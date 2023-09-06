Updated COVID vaccine effective against newer variant, says Moderna

Updated COVID vaccine effective against newer variant, says Moderna1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Moderna has said that the clinical trial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine shot generated an 8.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies in humans against the highly-mutated BA.2.86 subvariant of the coronavirus that has raised fears of a resurgence of infections, Reuters reported on Wednesday.