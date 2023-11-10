US approves first Chikungunya vaccine amid growing global health concerns
The US FDA has approved the world's first Chikungunya vaccine, Ixchiq, developed by Valneva. An application for authorisation has also been sent to the European Medicines Agency
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 9 approved the world's inaugural vaccine targeting chikungunya, a virus transmitted by infected mosquitoes, as per an APF report. The move comes as the US drug regulator identified chikungunya as "an emerging global health threat", it added.