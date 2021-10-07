US, China lead new covid-19 vaccine development

Kerala still accounts for 56% of the total new cases in the country. However, all 14 of its districts have shown a decline in cases in the past week, the first time since the cases started going up following Onam festivities. Seven states reported an increase in cases this week, with only Maharashtra and Mizoram reporting significant increases. Cases in Maharashtra grew by 20.8% since last week, owing to a reconciliation exercise on 4 October. As a result, 12 of its 36 districts saw an increase, with Palghar reporting 1,070 cases, three times higher than last week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}