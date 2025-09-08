US FDA greenlights human trials of pig kidneys as 37 million adults suffer from chronic kidney disease

US biotech firm eGenesis has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials of pig kidneys. However, the organs must be modified using gene-editing technology, CRISPR.

The company has worked on its pigs to remove a sugar molecule called alpha gal, which normally causes human bodies to reject pig organs. This move marks a major step in xenotransplantation, the process of transplanting animal organs into humans, CNN reported.

eGenesis aims to treat its first patient this year and hopes to complete 33 transplants within two and a half years.

Another company, United Therapeutics, plans to start its own human trials this year. It has set a goal of studying up to 50 patients.

“The big question is, how does this perform in a variety of different patients? The only way to answer how this is going to behave in a multitude of patients is to run a larger study,” the publication quoted eGenesis CEO Mike Curtis as saying.

In the US, around 37 million adults have chronic kidney disease. About 8 lakh people suffer from end-stage kidney failure.

In recent years, US doctors have carried out experimental pig organ transplants on patients who had no other options. It was done under compassionate use rules.

Earlier trials were conducted on patients with serious health problems. But, experts say upcoming trials on healthier patients will better test the durability of these organs.

Patient advocacy groups call this an optimistic period for those waiting for kidney transplants, according to CNN. The approval brings hope of a long-term solution to the global shortage of donor organs. It is likely to save many lives in the future.

In the US, more than 1 lakh people are on the organ waitlist. Nearly 86% of them need a kidney. The average wait is three to five years. However, people with type O blood may wait up to 10 years.

Patient’s review On June 14, Massachusetts General Hospital carried out its third such procedure. They gave patient Bill Stewart a pig kidney. He has since recovered and returned to work.

Stewart, an athletic trainer and physical therapist, spent over two years on dialysis. After receiving a transplant, he is slowly returning to his two jobs.

Stewart and his wife, once keen hikers and kayakers, are eager to return to outdoor activities. Though his energy isn’t fully back, he feels hopeful.

“My energy level is still nowhere near where I want it to be, but just to be outside and have the procedure behind me and know that there’s hopefully a bright future ahead,” CNN quoted Stewart as saying.