US FDA warns consumers not to use rings, smartwatches to measure blood sugar
Using the unapproved smartwatch and smart ring devices could result in inaccurate blood sugar measurements, with 'potentially devastating' consequence, a doctor said
Smartwatches and rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels for medical purposes without piercing the skin could be dangerous and should be avoided, the US Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday.
