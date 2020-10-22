US health regulator to hold key meeting on covid vaccine today

The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) experts will today decide on the nature of clinical trials that coronavirus vaccines should go through after receiving US emergency use authorization.

The panel will also deliberate whether during such trials, volunteers should continue to receive placebo, documents posted on the regulator's website showed.

The panel of independent experts to the U.S. health regulator will also discuss the criteria for allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to monitor its safety after a regulatory go-ahead.

Analysts said that today's meeting meeting will serve as a barometer of what the agency will be looking at once clinical trial data is available.

The FDA has vowed to ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccines before approving them.

The recommendations of the committee will inform the FDA's decision around approval of a vaccine, although the agency is not required to follow the panel's advise.

Meanwhile, Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, said he expects the US trials of vaccines made by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson to restart as soon as this week.

The two companies developing Covid-19 vaccines backed by Operation Warp Speed temporarily halted their trials because participants fell ill/

“It’s for the FDA to announce and decide but I understand that this is imminent," Slaoui said.

The U.S. government, through Operation Warp Speed, has been funding the rapid development of vaccines to stem the tide of this deadly pandemic.

The FDA earlier this month told coronavirus vaccine developers it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use.

