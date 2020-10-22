Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >Health >US health regulator to hold key meeting on covid vaccine today
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

US health regulator to hold key meeting on covid vaccine today

1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Agencies

  • The panel of independent experts to the US health regulator will also discuss the criteria for allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) experts will today decide on the nature of clinical trials that coronavirus vaccines should go through after receiving US emergency use authorization.

The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) experts will today decide on the nature of clinical trials that coronavirus vaccines should go through after receiving US emergency use authorization.

The panel will also deliberate whether during such trials, volunteers should continue to receive placebo, documents posted on the regulator's website showed.

The panel will also deliberate whether during such trials, volunteers should continue to receive placebo, documents posted on the regulator's website showed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The panel of independent experts to the U.S. health regulator will also discuss the criteria for allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to monitor its safety after a regulatory go-ahead.

Analysts said that today's meeting meeting will serve as a barometer of what the agency will be looking at once clinical trial data is available.

The FDA has vowed to ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccines before approving them.

The recommendations of the committee will inform the FDA's decision around approval of a vaccine, although the agency is not required to follow the panel's advise.

Meanwhile, Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, said he expects the US trials of vaccines made by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson to restart as soon as this week.

The two companies developing Covid-19 vaccines backed by Operation Warp Speed temporarily halted their trials because participants fell ill/

“It’s for the FDA to announce and decide but I understand that this is imminent," Slaoui said.

The U.S. government, through Operation Warp Speed, has been funding the rapid development of vaccines to stem the tide of this deadly pandemic.

The FDA earlier this month told coronavirus vaccine developers it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.