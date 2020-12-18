US 'overwhelmingly approved' Moderna coronavirus vaccine: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump today announced that the Moderna's covid-19 vaccine has been overwhelmingly approved. Donald Trump also said that the distribution of Moderna's covid-19 vaccine will start immediately.

Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval Friday.

Moderna’s vaccine is counted on for an important role in the government’s plans for mass immunization and slowing the pandemic that has stifled economies worldwide. The regulator last week authorized a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for emergency use and its advisers voted 20 to 0, with one abstention, in favor of granting the same status to Moderna’s.

The government is moving quickly to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, which began rolling out Monday. Between Pfizer and Moderna, up to 20 million people in the U.S. are expected to get their first shots by year-end.

In their Thursday meeting, the advisers discussed issues including rare, but serious, allergic side effects that have been seen in some people who have received the Pfizer vaccine. While the FDA doesn’t always follow the recommendations of its advisers, it often does.

