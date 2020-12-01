US plans to start covid vaccination within 24 hours of approval

Moderna Inc has joined Pfizer Inc in requesting the FDA issue an emergency use authorization for its shot. Both vaccines are better than 90% effective, according to preliminary results of clinical trials.

"Moderna’s data for the Emergency Use Authorization request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the U.S. FDA," Moderna said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, US vice president Mike Pence told governors on Monday that distribution of a coronavirus vaccine could begin by the third week of December, signaling that US regulators will swiftly approve an emergency authorization for the first shots.

“We strongly believe the vaccine distribution process could begin the week of December 14," Pence told governors, according to a summary of the call provided by the office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to meet on December 10 to discuss the vaccines. Azar told governors that distribution could begin within 24 hours of regulatory approval.

Results from a late-stage study by Moderna showed its covid vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

The FDA will decide on the emergency use authorizations (EUA)after the advisers make their recommendations.

Moderna, which also plans to seek European approval, reported that its vaccine's efficacy was consistent across age, race, ethnicity and gender demographics as well as having 100% success in preventing severe cases of the disease that has killed nearly 1.5 million people worldwide.

"We believe that we have a vaccine that is very highly efficacious. We now have the data to prove it," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said. "We expect to be playing a major part in turning around this pandemic."

Moderna said it was on track to have about 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the United States by the end of 2020, enough to inoculate 10 million people.





