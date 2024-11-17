US reports ‘severe’ Monkeypox clade 1 variant: What do we know about this strain, symptoms and how to protect

United States on Saturday said the first known case of a more severe strain of the monkeypox (Mpox) virus was reported in California. The case involves an individual who recently returned from Eastern Africa.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the patient contracted the clade 1 strain, the latest form of the monkeypox.

The patient was treated at a medical facility in San Mateo County upon their return and is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms, said a report by New York Post.

The US health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact and trace any individuals who may have been exposed to the patient.

The monkeypox is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals and it can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

The viral infection cause pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild.

The clade 1b variant has caused global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact.

New Monkeypox strain threat The threat of the new monkeypox strain remains a “very low” risk to the public, said the California Department of Public Health.

Also Read | Mpox in India: First case of Clade 1b strain detected in Kerala

The latest strain emerged earlier this year in the eastern Congo. It spread through close skin-to-skin contact, including sex. It can lead to severe illness and even death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 31,000 confirmed cases have been reported so far since September. The vast majority of cases have emerged in three African nations — Burundi, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Among the other countries, Germany, India, Kenya, Sweden, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and the United Kingdom have also reported travel-related cases of the new monkeypox strain.

The monkeypox is uncommon outside of central and west Africa and it is part of the same family of viruses that cause chickenpox and smallpox.

Monkeypox symptoms The symptoms of this disease include fever, chills, a rash and lesions on the face or genitals resembling those caused by smallpox.