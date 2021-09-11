US suspends flights of Afghans after four test positive for measles

The U.S. and allied nations have evacuated more than 124,000 U.S. citizens, Afghans and third-party nationals from Afghanistan since the end of July. The Taliban took Kabul in mid-August, and the U.S. withdrew the last of its troops and diplomats from the country at the end of the month. Administration officials estimate that as many as 65,000 Afghans will arrive in the U.S. by the end of September, followed by another 30,000 over the next year.

