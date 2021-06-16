US to buy 200 million more doses of Moderna covid vaccine

The new doses bring the total amount of Moderna vaccine ordered by the US government to 500 million doses, of which 217 million doses had already been delivered as of June 14, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Of the new doses, 110 million will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the rest will be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Moderna said.

