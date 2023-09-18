Uttar Pradesh govt hires 749 doctors to fill shortage in several hospitals: Report1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:34 PM IST
According to the report, 393 MBBS and 356 specialists doctors were recruited through walk-in interviews for contractual jobs
The health department of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has recruited 749 doctors to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in several state government hospitals, said a report by Hindustantimes.com on Monday.
