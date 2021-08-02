Vaccinated against Covid-19, will it be necessary to be re-vaccinated?

But until researchers know for sure how to measure immunity induced by vaccination, the sign to follow as to the need for a booster will be, as noted previously, the evolution of the number of infections in people who have been vaccinated…especially after a certain age: in fact, after 80 years of age, vaccination leads to a lower production of antibodies and therefore an immunity which could possibly decline more rapidly than in the general population. The elderly may also be more susceptible to the new variants .