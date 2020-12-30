This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Science >Health >Vaccinated US nurse tests covid positive, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work
1 min read.04:57 PM ISTKanishka Singh
Akriti Sharma
A nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, a report said, but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection
BENGALURU :
A nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc's vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday, but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection.
Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.
