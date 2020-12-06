Vaccinations in US may start on Friday amid Covid’s worst

Vaccinations in the US could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, an FDA adviser told NBC News.

The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE could be in use by Friday if the Food and Drug Administration approves an emergency use authorization, James Hildreth, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee.

The panel is scheduled to vote on the matter after reviewing the vaccine’s data at a meeting on Thursday.

“If the FDA Commissioner decides to issue approval, the EUA, on that day when the vote is taken, as early as Friday of next week we could see vaccinations happening across the country," Hildreth said on NBC’s “Weekend Today."

Some hospitals ready to deploy vaccines

Some US hospitals are ready to deploy the coronavirus vaccine once they receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

President-elect Joe Biden earlier said he’ll take a vaccine to demonstrate its safety to Americans and that he’ll work to ensure the vaccine and treatment of any side effects are provided free.

“I think that my taking the vaccine and people seeing me take that vaccine is going to give some confidence," Biden said at a news conference in Delaware on Friday. “In the meantime I need to make sure that the vaccine is both free and available. And that any follow-up to the vaccine is free and available -- that relates to any health complications from it. So there’s ways we can deal with some of these issues."

Fatalities accelerate sharply

US deaths are up on average of 34% this week versus last week, or about 500 more per day. The nation reported 2,637 fatalities on Friday, the fourth day this week above 2,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Friday’s fatalities were below Thursday’s record of 2,867.

Compared to a month ago, total deaths have risen 134%. The Midwest, which was hit first in the now nationwide surge, and the South are leading the increases, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The number of confirmed US Covid-19 cases rose by a record 228,419 on Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. US Covid-19 deaths, infections at all-time highs.

New York state reports more than 10,000 cases

New York City’s outbreak continued to worsen, as North Carolina again recorded its highest infections and hospitalizations. Fatalities across the US are rising sharply.

New York state reported 10,761 new cases, its second consecutive day above 10,000 --at the highest level since the peak of the outbreak in April.

Total hospitalizations rose almost 100 to 4,318. The statewide positive-test rate, which has been rising rapidly, dropped slightly to 5%, though it rose to more than 11% in a hot spot in Westchester County just north of the city. Another 69 people died.

Alabama infections at highest level in outbreak

Alabama reported 3,390 new cases, the fifth consecutive day over 3,000, keeping infections at their highest level since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 46 deaths, in a week when fatalities have spiked: The seven-day average this week was 44, compared to 31 week before Thanksgiving. Hospitalizations are at an all-time high on a seven-day average, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

California cases climb to record

California added a record 25,068 new cases, bringing the total to 1.3 million. It also reported 209 new deaths for a total fatality count of 19,791.

The state has been warning about the surge in cases and the strain on hospital beds, particularly those in intensive-care units. The number of ICU beds have fallen by 45 to 1,628, a new low, as hospitalizations increased 3.2% to 10,273.

A wide swath of the San Francisco Bay area has imposed stay-at-home rules through Christmas and New Year’s Day, while Los Angeles warned that the number of cases could top 500,000 by the end of the year.

New Jersey reports cases over 5,000

New Jersey reported 5,367 new cases, the second time this week over 5,000. The state’s infections are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. Total hospitalizations fell slightly, and another 53 fatalities were reported.

North Carolina breaks records

North Carolina reported 6,018 new cases, another record at the end of week in which daily cases passed 5,000 three times. Hospitalizations rose to a record 2,171.Embattled Georgia Reports Record Cases

Georgia, where two runoff races next month will decide which party controls the US Senate, reported the most Covid-19 cases in a single day.

Cases increased by 6,376 on Friday, almost double the daily average over the preceding seven days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Another 77 people in the state died from causes linked to the virus.

Los Angeles Covid-19 deaths could surpass 11,000 by year end

Los Angeles is on track to record 500,000 cases of Covid-19 by the end of the year and deaths could surpass 11,000 at the current pace of infection, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. One in 20 people in the greater Los Angeles area will be infected, he said.

That was after California reported 22,018 new coronavirus cases Friday, topping the previous record of about 20,000 hit just two days ago. Five of the biggest counties in the San Francisco Bay area are imposing shelter-in-place rules from Dec. 6 through Jan. 4 as they seek to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as the coronavirus surges. The counties include San Francisco, Oakland and much of Silicon Valley.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.