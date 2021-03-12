NEW DELHI : Global vaccine makers, including those from India, are considering easing raw material exports and technology transfer to help drugmakers rapidly scale up covid vaccine production to meet soaring demand.

“The potential advantages of enhanced collaboration could be manifold and include streamlining the supply chain, fully leveraging economies of scale, and ensuring continuity of manufacturing," a discussion paper by the manufacturers said.

Supply-chain hurdles have hobbled vaccine makers as they race to produce billions of covid shots that are crucial to end the world’s biggest public health crisis in more than a century.

Shortage of crucial production inputs such as bioreactor bags, cell culture media and filters are threatening to scale down companies’ ambitious production targets. Bioreactor bags are used for cell culture and fermentation, and cell culture media are key to mass produce inactivated virus-, viral vector-, and protein subunit-based covid-19 vaccines.

Supply constraints have been highlighted by Indian companies as well. Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla last week warned that the US government’s decision to block exports of key items, including bioreactor bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks, especially when increasing production.

The US last month invoked the Defense Production Act to restrict exports of bioreactor bags, filters and other key raw materials used to make vaccines, according to two industry officials.

Serum Institute’s Covishield and the Russian Sputnik V jabs are viral-vector vaccines, while Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine. Serum Institute is also mass manufacturing Novavax’s protein-subunit vaccine under the brand Covovax, while Biological E is developing another protein-subunit vaccine with Baylor College of Medicine.

Another factor that could hit the production of vaccines is the dearth of cell culture media because of constraints in the supply of the required foetal bovine serum and amino acids, the discussion paper warned.

“Additionally, cell culture media production depends on a small set of recombinant proteins and hormones suppliers that are located in a small number of geographies. Given that cell culture media are essential for three out of four technology platforms, geographic constraints could significantly impact the manufacturing capacity of covid-19 vaccines," the discussion paper said.

The discussion paper suggested governments and companies allow free flow of goods and workforce, technology transfer and manufacturing partnerships between innovators and manufacturers to scale up covid-19 vaccine capacity. The paper also recommended better demand forecasting and inventory management of raw materials and key consumables.

The discussion paper followed a meeting on Tuesday of International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers’ Network, Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to come up with solutions to challenges facing covid-19 vaccine production.

