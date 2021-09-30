Vaccine coverage uneven in last year’s festival hotspots

Kerala’s weekly deaths dropped below 1,000 this week, but still more than than the next eight states put together. Maharashtra at number two reported 347 deaths this week. Eleven states have reported more deaths this week than the last. The Haryana government added 64 deaths to the official tally earlier this week, due to a reconciliation exercise. Most of them were added to the districts of Sirsa (40) and Rewari (12). In the other 10, this week’s tally rose by less than 15 each.

