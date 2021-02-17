Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far

Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 05:29 AM IST
Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme
Over 60% of the country's healthcare workers have been vaccinated since India began vaccination drive on 16 January. But 8.8 million doses administered, India lags behind the US and European Union, which had vaccinated over 10 million healthcare workers in one month. While sets its sight on vaccinating the 270 million elderly and people with comorbidities. Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Intern at AIIMS, Rishikesh dies 11 days after getting covid-19 vaccine dose1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Four detected with South Africa strain of Covid-19 in India in January2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
UNICEF teams up with global airlines to prioritize jab delivery2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
WHO approves emergency use listing of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×