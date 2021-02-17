Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far

OPEN APP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 05:29 AM IST Livemint

Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme

Over 60% of the country's healthcare workers have been vaccinated since India began vaccination drive on 16 January. But 8.8 million doses administered, India lags behind the US and European Union, which had vaccinated over 10 million healthcare workers in one month. While sets its sight on vaccinating the 270 million elderly and people with comorbidities. Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme.

