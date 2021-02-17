Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far

Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far1 min read . 05:29 AM IST
Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme
Over 60% of the country's healthcare workers have been vaccinated since India began vaccination drive on 16 January. But 8.8 million doses administered, India lags behind the US and European Union, which had vaccinated over 10 million healthcare workers in one month. While sets its sight on vaccinating the 270 million elderly and people with comorbidities. Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme.
