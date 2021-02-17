Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far

1 min read . 05:29 AM IST Livemint

Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme

Over 60% of the country's healthcare workers have been vaccinated since India began vaccination drive on 16 January. But 8.8 million doses administered, India lags behind the US and European Union, which had vaccinated over 10 million healthcare workers in one month. While sets its sight on vaccinating the 270 million elderly and people with comorbidities. Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme.

Over 60% of the country's healthcare workers have been vaccinated since India began vaccination drive on 16 January. But 8.8 million doses administered, India lags behind the US and European Union, which had vaccinated over 10 million healthcare workers in one month. While sets its sight on vaccinating the 270 million elderly and people with comorbidities. Mint tracks the progress of the first month of the world's largest vaccination programme.

View Full Image
Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
Vaccine drive covers 8.8 million so far
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.