As to virologist Dr T Jacob John, vaccine fatigue has set in, also because the "cacophony of new experts" has been confusing. “I get a number of questions for clarification on booster doses -- hence I know that the ‘educational activity’ of the government that wants to prevent Covid-19 deaths, hospitalisations and severe symptoms by completing the vaccination schedule in highly vulnerable people was more confusing than clarifying," John told PTI.

