Vaccine inequality deepening, at home, and across the world

As India eases its restrictions, there are more pockets where infections are rising. 15 states and union territories registered an increase in new cases this week as opposed to 8 last week. Among them, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland have shown an increase in each of the past three weeks. In all, 67 districts from 19 states and union territories have witnessed an increase in cases registered in each of the last two weeks. Kerala’s Malappuram reported over 14,669 cases, the highest for a district.