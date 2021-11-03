Vaccine laggards pick up speed in run-up to festivals

These states were performing poorly for different reasons. For example, Tamil Nadu faced high vaccine hesitancy, with 42% people unwilling to get vaccinated earlier this year, according to a survey by Facebook with the University of Maryland and Carnegie Mellon University. Its vaccination coverage was 427 per 1,000 population at the end of August. However, the state organized a series of mass vaccination camps (seven since mid-September), even as vaccine hesitancy started reducing after the second pandemic wave. As a result, its vaccination coverage jumped by 80.6% to 771 doses per 1,000 at the end of October.