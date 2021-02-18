Vaccine pregnancy trials begin in bid to fill global data void

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE are starting trials for their messenger RNA vaccine in 4,000 women in the latter stages of pregnancy, according to the US online clinical trial registry. The companies will run a mid-stage study for 350 volunteers between 27 and 34 weeks gestation to confirm safety before moving into advanced trials for women between 24 and 34 weeks pregnant.

