Vaccines may not again top the list of world's best-selling drugs

A look at the best-selling pharmaceuticals is revealing. There was just one vaccine among the world’s 15 most lucrative medicines in 2020: Pfizer’s pneumonia shot Prevnar. You’ll find it toward the bottom of the chart below, which ranks expected drug sales leaders through 2023. The industry’s biggest blockbusters tend to be expensive, like cancer drugs Keytruda and Imbruvica, each of which can cost more than $100,000 for a year’s treatment. Other drugs that rank highly in the sales charts are ones that treat chronic conditions and are prescribed for many years or a lifetime instead of just a few times like most vaccines. Drugmakers have responded to these incentives by shifting investment toward cancer and away from infectious diseases.