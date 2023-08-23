Vaping among schoolchildren has become a moral panic in Britain
Summary
- E-cigarettes are bad, but other things are far worse
Curious odours swirl in the bathrooms of Copthall School, an all-girls comprehensive just north of London. Pupils who puff on e-cigarettes say that “lemon and lime" and “sour apple" are the most popular hits. But it’s not only flavours that appeal: as ever, being a part of the crowd matters. Kids who vape are “more accepted," says Manha, a 13-year-old (who has, nonetheless, resisted). Poonam Dave, a senior member of staff, estimates a quarter of the children use them. That’s broadly in line with a recent survey by an anti-smoking group, ASH, suggesting a fifth of 11- to 17-year-olds have tried vaping.