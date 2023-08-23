Vaping among schoolchildren has become a moral panic in Britain

But excitable talk in the press of a vaping “epidemic" among children is misplaced. Slightly more consumption of e-cigarettes has coincided with a welcome drop in smoking of the old, tar-filled and much more dangerous sort. Only 3% of secondary students regularly or occasionally smoke cigarettes (again, as of 2021), and only 12% say they have ever tried. Back in the 1990s around half had done so. This is part of a dramatic, positive trend across the general population that is too little remarked upon: estimated annual sales of cigarettes plunged from 38bn to 20bn in the past decade. Speeding that decline by getting remaining smokers, some 13% of the total population, to switch to vapes is smart: a new government scheme tells (adult) smokers to “swap to stop".