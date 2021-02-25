Variants of African swine fever virus found in China

Reuters reported last month that at least two new strains of African swine fever had been found on Chinese pig farms, which appeared to be man-made. The strains are causing a chronic form of African swine fever that is impacting production on sow farms, industry insiders have said, with the disease also more difficult to detect. It is not clear how common the new variants identified by the Harbin team are on pig farms. Samples were taken from farms, slaughterhouses and disposal plants in Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Hebei and Hubei, they said.

