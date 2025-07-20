Vascular surgeon say sedentary work can expose you to varicose veins risk: 10 insights about the condition

Varicose veins are enlarged veins that typically appear dark blue or purple just beneath the skin's surface. Although they commonly develop in the legs, they can also occur in other areas of the body due to damaged valves within the veins. These damaged valves allow blood to flow backwards and pool, resulting in their characteristic distortion, as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. This condition can impact quality of life by causing pain and discomfort. Understanding how to manage varicose veins effectively is vital for maintaining both physical health and self-confidence.
Several factors increase the likelihood of developing varicose veins, according to Dr Anoop T, Consultant in Vascular & Endovascular Surgery at Aster Whitefield Hospital.
Specific demographics are more prone to varicose veins:
While some may not show symptoms, common indicators of varicose veins include:
If you notice such symptoms, consulting a healthcare professional is wise.
If left unmanaged, varicose veins can lead to serious complications, such as:
For managing varicose veins, various treatment methods are available, depending on severity:
Beyond medical treatments, consider making specific lifestyle changes to help manage varicose veins:
A nutritious diet also supports vein health. Here are some tips to consider:
If you have varicose veins or are at risk, schedule regular check-ups to monitor your condition and ensure its progression. These visits enable healthcare providers to monitor your condition, recommend necessary lifestyle adjustments, and assess whether further treatment is required, as per The Permanente Journal. Early detection is key to preventing complications.
Be aware of troubling symptoms such as sudden swelling, changes in skin appearance, or worsening leg pain. If these arise, it’s essential to seek medical attention promptly. A vascular surgeon can perform a comprehensive evaluation and recommend a treatment plan tailored to your specific situation.
While varicose veins often presents as a cosmetic issue, they can lead to significant health complications if ignored. By understanding the causes, symptoms, and risk factors associated with varicose veins and adopting recommended lifestyle changes and treatments, you can proactively manage your vein health.
