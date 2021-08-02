Vax hesitancy, coverage differ sharply across religious lines: New survey

As of 2 August, it’s rated 2.6 on Google play store, much lower than 3.8 of Aarogya Setu app. The latest data from the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests something similar: Over one-third of respondents rated the experience of registration and getting a slot on CoWin app ‘1’ or ‘2’ on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is extremely poor and 5 is extremely good. Respondents were more positive about other aspects of vaccination such as cost and access to centres. Those from poorer and less educated households expressed the greatest dissatisfaction with the Cowin app and the slot-booking process.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}