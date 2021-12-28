MUMBAI : Vaccine makers have sought clarity on the detailed guidelines for covid-19 booster doses, including the possibility of mixing the jabs, as they plan to scale production in anticipation of increased demand. Private hospitals are also preparing for increased demand for paid booster shots as they expect unused stocks to be consumed soon.

The government has said healthcare and frontline workers, and at-risk senior citizens with comorbidities will start receiving booster shots from 10 January.

“As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of covid-19 vaccine would be provided from 10 January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the Union health ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding the same criterion will be applicable for those above 60 years.

“All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free covid-19 vaccination at government vaccination centres. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres, " it added.

However, vaccine manufacturers are still awaiting a detailed guideline. “We still don’t know the finer details of the booster policy, whether mixing doses will be allowed, this would help us plan better," said an official of an Indian vaccine manufacturer, seeking anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A spokesperson of Bharat Biotech International Ltd said: “Our manufacturing is being scaled up in a stepwise manner across multiple facilities in Hyderabad in Telangana, Malur in Karnataka, Ankleshwar in Gujarat, and Pune in Maharashtra. We are on target to reach our goal of about 1billion Covaxin doses of annualized capacity. In November we supplied 55 million and at present we are producing 55-60 million per month."

Email query to Serum Institute of India on production plans of boosters did not elicit a response.

Private hospitals, which were allotted 25% of vaccine doses, are hoping to use their stock as demand for boosters picks up. “The announcements will help mitigate the impact of a probable third wave, besides putting to effective use vaccine stocks that are due to expire," Gautam Khanna, chief executive officer, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, and president, Association of Hospitals, said. Hospitals that Mint spoke to said they will be ordering smaller quantities of vaccine doses for boosters instead of buying in bulk.

India has approximately 200 million unused doses, said officials. In early 2021, when the vaccination drive was rolled out, the number of healthcare and frontline workers was estimated at 9 million. So far, 580 million Indians have been fully vaccinated, with 88% receiving two doses of the SII-manufactured Covisheild, showed estimates.

Considering that Bharat Biotech is still ramping up production of Covaxin, the bulk of booster shots will have to be provided by SII, unless the government approves mixing the doses of Covisheild and Covaxin. “From a science point of view mixing doses is possible. But we don’t know what is the deal with the India data," said Dr Rahul Pandit, head, emergency, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai.

Christian Medical College,Vellore, is conducting a clinical trial on whether the mixing of Covisheild and Covaxin provides better immunity. The results of the study are expected by the end of January. Even though India has approved five covid-19 vaccines only two are in use for the nationwide vaccination programme.

